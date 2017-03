COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they need the public’s help in finding two individuals who robbed a man at an ATM.

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank located at 2700 Cleveland Avenue.

The suspects approached the victim while he was withdrawing cash and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give them the cash, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-6445 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.