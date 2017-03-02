Police: Shooter on the run in southeast Columbus after two injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near Canal Winchester Thursday night.

Columbus police said one man and one woman drove to a Columbus Fire Departement station on Gender Road with gunshot wounds. A witness told police they had been shot in the area of the 4700 block of Pintail Creek Drive.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police are looking for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

