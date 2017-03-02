Portman asks Sessions to recuse himself from Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio senator Rob Portman has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

“Jeff Sessions is a former colleague and a friend, but I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe,” the Republican said in a statement released Thursday.

Portman is one of several senators on both sides of the aisle to ask Sessions to do so after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the campaign.

Sessions’ conversations with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak seem to contradict Sessions’ sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.