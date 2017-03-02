Prosecutors to provide update on Columbus Islamic center vandalism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced charges against a man accused of vandalizing an Islamic center in north Columbus.

According to O’Brien, Todd M. Williams, 44, has been charged with felony desecration, ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief in regards to vandalism at the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center located on Dublin Granville Road that occurred on February 11.

On that Saturday morning, while a group of people were worshiping inside, security cameras caught the man scrawling anti-Islamic graffiti on the mosque doors.

“Here the message being sent is loud and clear – that hate crimes based on religious intolerance will be fully prosecuted,” said O’Brien.

Williams will be prosecuted in Franklin County Common Pleas.