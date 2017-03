TOLEDO (WCMH) — Toledo Fire crews are responding to a potential hazmat situation in south Toledo Thursday afternoon.

TFRD PIO Sterling Rahe confirms crews are on the scene of Lithium Industries in the 1300 block of Campbell Street. Rahe confirms there is a small fire inside, according to WNWO.

WNWO reports crews are not putting water on the fire due to the potential of a chemical reaction. The company has been evacuated.