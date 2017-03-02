VIDEO: Fiona the hippo works on her underwater moves

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo released more video Thursday of Fiona the hippo exercising in her pool.

The zoo says she is working on an underwater roll, but hasn’t quite mastered a full 360 turn yet.

Fiona, who was born several weeks premature, has been making progress steadily since her birthday in January. As of Tuesday, she weighs 63 pounds, and she has also graduated to a “big girl bottle.”

The zoo provides updates on her health every day, and has a merchandise fundraiser dedicated to paying for her care.