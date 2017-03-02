Waverly storm cleanup continues

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Cleanup and repairs continue in an area hard hit by Wednesday’s high winds and tremendous downpours. A rural neighborhood in Pike County just outside Waverly took the brunt of the storm.

NBC4 talked with some of those neighbors to see how the recovery effort is going.

Neighbors on Denver Road just northwest of Waverly say most of all, they are thankful for their lives and that no one was seriously hurt.

“You can thank your lucky stars after something like this I’ll tell you that, that you are still alive. Something that could do something like that, you could easily be dead,” said Steve Schippell.

Schippell said he and his family were hunkered down in there home Wednesday morning as he said day turned to night and things began flying around. When they came out of his father-in-law’s home, they were without electric power and the grandchildren’s trampoline was 20 feet up in a tree.

“It sounded like a train was coming through the house, but somehow we were spared,” Schippell said.

Their place was not as hard hit as their neighbor’s farm where their barn was blown to pieces and spread around for hundreds of yards.

“Just Mother Nature’s way of picking and choosing!”

Just a quarter mile up Denver Road, Keith Walter’s home had only minor siding damage, but he is still blocked in by downed trees and lines.

“I came outside and was surprised to see there was a roof on the house actually,” Walters said.

Power, cable and phone crews from the surrounding areas worked all day restoring services, but first a pathway had to be cut through the downed trees to open the roadway..

“They didn’t get the roadway opened until 1am last night,” Walters said.

The Pike County EMA Director said all of the more than dozen roads flooded and blocked with trees are back open, except for one that habitually floods during storms.

The National Weather Service has not determined if the storm was a tornado.