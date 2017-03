COLUMBUS (WMCH) — The Columbus Division of Fire says eight people were displaced after a fire in northeast Columbus Friday evening.

It happened around 6:13pm. Crews were called to 2422 Bancroft Street for the report of a fire.

Crews on scene say there was ‘significant loss’ and one room in the home was completely damaged.

The Red Cross has stepped in to assist those affected by the blaze.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says no injuries were reported.