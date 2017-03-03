Accidents close I-270 and US-33 within minutes of each other

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-270 westbound and US-33 eastbound within minutes of each other late Thursday night.

The accident on I-270 westbound happened at approximately 11:15 pm.

Dublin Police say the original call came in saying six vehicles were involved. They say people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

I-270 westbound reopened at approximately 12:00 am.

The accident on US-33 eastbound happened at approximately 11:22 pm.

The Union County Sheriff says it was a jackknifed semi. They say one person was transported for a minor injury.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.