Drive-by shooting caught on video

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/NBC News) Police in Kansas City are searching for the suspects caught on camera opening fire in a drive-by shooting.

Dashcam video shot Monday evening shows a dark SUV come to a stop at a traffic light.

Then, a gunman in the vehicle opens fire, shooting at least a dozen bullets in a matter of seconds from the backseat before the suspects speed off.

“All of a sudden we hear this pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! And my oldest granddaughter came running and said, ‘What was that?!'” Jimmie Eddings, a resident, said.

Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Investigators believe the suspects targeted a parked car just off the road.