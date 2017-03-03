Dunkin’ Donuts to remove artificial colors by end of 2018

NEW YORK (AP) – The parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins says it will remove artificial colors from its products in the U.S. by the end of 2018.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. says the exception will be on brand-name ingredients it sources to use as toppings, ice cream mixes and decorations for its sweets. It also noted that Baskin-Robbins will take longer to find replacements for ice cream cake decorations.

Other chains including Subway, Panera and Taco Bell have said they’re removing artificial colors and other ingredients in response to customer demand, but the changes can be challenging. Taco Bell, for instance, said it would remove artificial preservatives by the end of 2017, but earlier this year said it’s taking longer to determine what maintains products freshness without sacrificing taste.

