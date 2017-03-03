Sweet video shows girl asking boy with Down syndrome to dance

downsyndrome-dance

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – It didn’t take 11-year-old AddiGrace very long to decide who she was going to invite to her school’s Sadie Hawkins dance.

The West Middle School student wanted to surprise Jaydon, a classmate with Down syndrome, and ask if he would be her date.

But for AddiGrace, the move was very personal. Her little 2-year-old brother Jaxx also has Down syndrome, so she holds the genetic disorder close to her heart.

The 11-year-old also tries to spread the word and awareness about using the “R” word, which is considered derogatory and offensive to those with intellectual disabilities.

