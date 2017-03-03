Guards search for contraband at Pickaway Correctional after overdoses

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The state says a routine search for contraband has been conducted at an Ohio prison where a number of inmates recently suffered nonfatal drug overdoses.

State prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says the search was carried out Thursday in some locations at Pickaway Correctional Institution.

Smith says there were no arrests. The prison is about 15 miles southwest of Columbus.

The overdoses happened at the prison last month. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction previously confirmed an investigation following reports of those overdoses. The agency says fewer than six inmates overdosed.

Overdoses behind bars have become an issue as the state’s painkiller and heroin epidemic has worsened, though the problem is more closely associated with jails.

