I-70WB at I-270 on west side closed after semi-truck crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 70 westbound is expected to be closed through morning rush hour after a semi-truck crash early Friday morning.

Just before 1AM, emergency crews were called to an overpass on I-70 near I-270 on a report of a crash.

According to dispatchers the semi-truck slid over an embankment in the area.

No injuries were reported, but dispatchers said the crash will keep I-70WB closed for several hours and could impact the morning rush.

