Investigators say every day is one step closer to finding suspect who killed Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Investigators are sending a strong message to the person or people responsible for killing two teenage girls in Carroll County.

“It’s time to do the right thing, turn yourself in, we’ll work this out but if you’re not going to do the right thing, rest assured there’s a host of police officers working very hard to find you and we will find you,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police.

Investigators said they believe they’re getting one step closer to finding the suspect every day.

“My gut is telling me someone’s going to be held accountable real soon for the double murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams,” said Sgt. Slocum.

Investigator said the tips are coming in from all over the world. They are following up on each and every single one even working with agencies out of state on leads.

Messages of gratitude, hope, and strength fill the walls of the REMC building where investigators work as they look into the murders of Abby and Libby.

“It’s very humbling. We have a board here at the facility where people can thank us for our work or leave words of encouragement,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum. “I can’t emphasis how much the city of Delphi and Carroll County has supported this effort.”

More than two weeks have gone by and police still have not arrested anyone. But investigators said they’re getting close.

“I mean every day is one step closer. I know that’s cliche but these cases sometime just take time and we’re gonna go where the evidence leads us, to put a good case against whoever committed the crime,” said Sgt. Slocum.

Investigators said they recovered evidence from Libby’s phone, including picture and audio recording of the suspect. But as far as where the suspect could be and how many investigators said they can not speculate.

“We haven’t limited our investigation to just Carroll County area. We’ve expanded almost immediately to where the evidence is taking us,” he said. “We conducted investigation some of the surrounding counties.”

Investigators said they received around 11,000 tips as of Thursday. The reward money is now getting close to a quarter of a million dollars.

“Our hope is if there’s someone out there motivated to give us information and they want a monetary reward, we have that, a $216,000 reward for your information,” he said. “Now is the time, please help us solve this case.”

Local businesses and organizations are also raising money to help the families.

“There are still people out there that care. There are still people out there that can come together and make good out of a bad situation,” said Scott Wilbern, family friend and member of the Moose Lodge.

Wilbern said the Moose Family Center is hosting a benefit for the two girls in Lafayette. Money raised will go towards a possible scholarship fund or a softball field in their memory.

“This is to celebrate the lives of Liberty and Abby we want to do good things in light of this dark situation,” he said.

The benefit is happening Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. People can participate in different tournaments like corn hole, Texas hold ’em, and darts.

The Moose Family Center is located at 3601 Union Street in Lafayette.

Anyone with information in the murder case can call the tip line at 877-459-5786.