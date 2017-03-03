More than 600,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard

rattles

ATLANTA, GA (NBC News) — About 680,000 Oball Rattles are being recalled because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The firm “Kids II” has received 42 such reports, including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

These rattles were sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers nationwide as well as online through several websites between January 2016 through last month.

Kids II can be reached toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit http://www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

