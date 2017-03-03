Nintendo launches Switch console

REDMOND, WA (NBC News) Nintendo is literally hitting the ground running with the launch of the Nintendo Switch, hoping to add versatility to the gaming world.

Players can use the switch with a TV, as a handheld device, or set the display anywhere for on-the-go gaming.

“It’s the first time anyone has really tried to blend a home console with a portable console, something like the Gameboy,” said Ben Howard of GameSpot.

The hype is already translating to sales, with pre-orders sold out early and a limited supply in stores, it could be hard to get your hands on the newest gaming system around.