No, really. Pizza Hut is making shoes that will order pizza for you

nbc4-icon By Published:
pietopsweb

PLANO, TX (WCMH) — If taking the time to pick up a phone, get on a computer or open an app is too long for you, Pizza Hut may have saved the day.

Pizza Hut is releasing a limited edition pair of shoes they’re calling the Pie Tops.

The shoes, which boast pattern stamped leather, hand stitching, and an ankle strap, will also come with a button. A special button that will order a pizza to your location whenever you push it.

According to CNN, there will only be 64 pairs of the shoes available, the same amount of teams in the March Madness tournament.

The shoes are expected to be released this month, but will be released as part of a promotion and will not be offered for public sale.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s