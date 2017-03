CRESTON, OH (AP/WCMH) — Ohio Farms Packing has issued a recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli, CNN reports.

The products were shipped in 60-pound boxes with the number “EST. 34569.”

No illnesses have been reported.

Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2017.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.

The company has also recalled an undetermined amount of veal cutlets sold to food services, not directly to consumers.

A complete list of recalled products is available on the USDA website

Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Companies that purchased products from Ohio Farms Packing should contact the company to determine whether they have products subject to the recall.