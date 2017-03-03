Ohio jail body scanner reveals contraband hidden in body cavity

WTRF Published:
belmont-county
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — In Belmont County, the first person is found allegedly smuggling contraband in a body cavity, since the jail installed its new body scanner in early February.Sheriff Dave Lucas told 7News Chad Mick, 24, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was booked into the jail at 7 o’clock Thursday night from another facility, on two separate charges of failure to appear.

The sheriff said Mick was asked if he was carrying anything as he was being booked in and at first he said ‘No’.

As he was about to step into the body scanner, the sheriff said Mick admitted it, “The subject then admitted that he had things hidden up in his anal cavity. And from there, he was scanned. He was taken to a medical facility to where the items were removed. I mean there was batteries and also razor blades. So we look at the razor blades as being possibly a weapon,” said Belmont County Sheriff, Dave Lucas.

The information has been forwarded to the prosecutor. Sheriff Lucas said Mick could be charged with conveyance of contraband into a detention facility, a possible felony.

He had been brought in from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in southeastern Ohio.

