Part of US 23 closed near Delaware and Marion County line

DELAWARE COUNTY. OH (WCMH) — A southbound lane of US 23 is closed north of Delaware due to a police situation.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is affecting a single lane of US 23 south at State Route 229. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms they are on the scene for “an active law-enforcement situation.”

No further information about the incident was released.

