Pedestrian struck on I-70 on the east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 on the east side of Columbus Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:54am, officers were called to I-70 eastbound near Brice Road on the report of a crash.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was hospitalized but their condition is not known at this time.

Police are diverting traffic from I-70EB to I-270 while police investigate.

