Student reports being chased by unknown man in Newark

NEWARK (WCMH) — The Newark Division of Police is investigating after a student says a man chased her on her way to school.

The victim reported that an unidentified male was staring at her and masturbating on a street corner in front of her house on Wednesday. She said he then ran after her as she walked to school. A concerned driver picked the victim up and took her to school.

