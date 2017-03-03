Theater refuses to show ‘Beauty and the Beast’ after director hints one of the characters is gay

HENEGAR, AL (WCMH) — An drive-in theater in Alabama will not be showing “Beauty and the Beast” after rumors surfaced that the live-action remake features a gay character.

The owners of the Henegar Drive-In Theatre posted on Facebook Thursday that they “will not compromise on what the Bible teaches.”

Reports surfaced this week confirming the character of LeFou is gay. LeFou is the villain Gaston’s sidekick.

Director Bill Condon told “Attitude” magazine that LeFou’s sexuality is a small subplot in the film.

“If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” the post from the theater said. “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”