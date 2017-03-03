Thousands flex to earn respect at Arnold Sports Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Athletes from across the globe are in Central Ohio for the Arnold Sports Festival. Each year, the strongest and fittest show off their skills at the Columbus Convention Center.

American Brian Shaw competes in the Strongman competition (WCMH photo/Audrey Hasson)
One of the most popular every year is the Arnold Strongman Competition. It’s an incredible display of strength and muscle. Many of the strongest people in the world train for months to compete.

Ahmed Elzaiat of Egypt spoke to NBC4 after qualifying for the finals in the light heavy-weight category.

“It’s an amazing feeling of course because it’s one of the biggest competitions all over the world,” he said.

Elzaiat is in Columbus with his team and 2015 world champion Eslam Mohamed.

“He’s my idol and he supports me like he’s my brother,” Elzaiat said.

Dominique Butts from San Diego is competing for the first time at The Arnold. He said one of his favorite parts is getting to meet athletes from around the world.

“I think it’s really cool and interesting to learn about what they do in their countries. how they’re doing their contest prep and even how they’re dealing with their lives while trying to train because it’s difficult to do both.”

For a full list of the weekend’s events, click here to visit the Arnold Sports Festival website.

The festival brings 18,000 athletes from 80 countries to compete in 70 different events.

