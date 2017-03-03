Two children injured in crash on Henderson Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children and another person were hospitalized after a crash on Henderson Road, Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 8am, officers were called to Henderson Road near Arlington Centre Boulevard on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say two children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A third person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, also in critical condition.

Henderson Road is closed in the area while police investigate.