Two children injured in crash on Henderson Road

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
hendersonrdcrash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children and another person were hospitalized after a crash on Henderson Road, Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 8am, officers were called to Henderson Road near Arlington Centre Boulevard on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say two children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A third person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, also in critical condition.

Henderson Road is closed in the area while police investigate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s