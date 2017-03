GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Grove City Police arrested two men who robbed Advanced Family Medicine on Thursday.

Alexander Bond, 26, of Circleville and Robert Kean, 39, of Harrisburg allegedly threatened employees and patients at knifepoint and stole a cashbox full of money. They fled in a silver SUV.

Witnesses at the scene helped police find the suspects hiding in a backyard shed.

Kean was charged with aggravated robbery, and Bond with aggravated robbery using a deadly weapon.