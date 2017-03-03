Video: Flock of turkeys circle dead cat

associated-press-logo By Published:

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.

Jonathan Davis came across the fowl play in the Boston suburb of Randolph Thursday. He posted a video on Twitter that he says was viewed a half million times by the late afternoon.

The recording shows what appears to be 17 turkeys circling the cat.

Dave Scarpitti is a wildlife biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. He suspects the turkeys were sizing up the threat of the cat and had no intention to make a meal out of it. He says turkeys prefer bird seed and vegetation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s