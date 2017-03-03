VIDEO: Immigration officials arrest father after he drops daughter off at school

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A dramatic scene played out this week in Los Angeles, as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a father after he dropped off his 12-year-old daughter at school.

His 13-year-old daughter cried as she sat in the back seat of the family car and videotaped her father being handcuffed.

ICE said in a statement that Romulo Avelica-Gonzales was arrested because he has “multiple criminal convictions,” including a DUI in 2009.

He also has an outstanding deportation order dating back to 2014.

