West Jefferson crash leaves one person dead

WEST JEFFERSON, OH (WCMH)– The Madison County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say one person is dead following an early morning crash.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-70 westbound near State Route 142, and involves a car and a semi-truck.

According to troopers, it appears the driver of the car may have spun out.

One person was pronounced dead, while two others were transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

The right two lanes of I-70 westbound are closed while crews work to clean up the crash. It remains under investigation.