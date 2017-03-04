Family displaced after west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A family is displaced following a structure fire near the north Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus.

The fire started around 12:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of North Terrace Avenue. The fire started in the bedroom of the house. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, three adults and two children were in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family.