Mother charged after sons overdose at school

ALLEGHENY CO., PA (WCMH) — A 27-year-old mother is in custody after police say her children overdosed on prescription drugs and passed out at school.

Samantha Brown is facing multiple charges after giving her 8-year-old and 9-year-old sons Klonopin, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and panic disorders, before they went to school on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint obtained by WPXI says that the 8-year-old was lying on the floor unresponsive, with foam coming from his mouth. The floor was also covered in vomit. The 9-year-old was also foaming at the mouth and was dazed, but he was not vomiting.

The two boys were rushed from Braddock Hills Elementary School to the hospital and underwent treatment for overdoses. They told officers that Brown made them take the medication.

When police questioned Brown, she told them “she didn’t want the kids anyway.” Officers also found the pills on her.

The incident has other parents up in arms.

“I now have to alert my children about the signs of what to look for to help someone else,” said one mother. “That’s a shame to have to put that responsibility on a 10-year-old and my youngest 8-year-old.”

Brown is being held on $50,000 bond.

