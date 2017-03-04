Southern Ohio sees early season tornado outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—The tornado outbreak early Wednesday in southern Ohio was part of a larger massive severe weather system that spawned nearly five dozen tornadoes, from Kansas to Michigan and Ohio.

A seventh Ohio tornado was confirmed late Friday in Meigs County, near Pomeroy, that had a path width of 300 yards, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia.

The storm was rated an EF1 (100 mph) that caused tree and structural damage along a 0.6-mile path near the Ohio River in Langsville.

Earlier in the day, the Wilmington Weather Service office confirmed that storm damage in northwest Waverly, Pike County, was caused by winds of up to 90 mph (EF1), along a 0.75-mile path near Denver Road, around 8:15 a.m.

Three funnels touched down in the northern half of Highland County a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and two additional tornadoes were confirmed in southwestern Ohio (Clermont and Hamilton counties).

The tornado outbreak in the Buckeye State was the largest so early in the season, and a reflection of a record-setting warm February, coupled with unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico and virtually no ice remaining on the Great Lakes to temper the warmth and available energy in the atmosphere for storms.

A comparable event brought seven tornadoes were reported in the state on March 2, 2012, including a strong storm that also crossed parts of Pike and Scioto counties, and a deadly early-season tornado in Clermont and Brown counties (EF3) that took three lives in Moscow, Ohio.