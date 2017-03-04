Youngstown Police: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged with attempted murder

Ellen Zban (CREDIT: WKBN)
Ellen Zban (CREDIT: WKBN)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A 14-year-old is in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center Saturday, charged with attempted murder of a Youngstown woman who was shot in the face on Feb. 6.

Youngstown Police said a pickup order was issued Saturday for the 14-year-old in reference to the attempted robbery and shooting of Ellen Zban.

Police say the 14-year-old was brought to the Youngstown Police Department station by his mother. He was then transported to JJC.

Zban, 57, was shot in the face while sitting in her car in the driveway of her home on Powersdale Avenue.

She survived and is currently in recovery.

