Family, friends gather to remember Gabriel Hinojosa

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many gathered at the City Life Center to remember Gabriel Hinojosa Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was discovered in a trashcan in the Big Darby Creek over a week ago.

Around one-hundred friends, family and people who did not know Hinojosa gathered at City Life Center to pay their respects to the one they call Gabby and to celebrate her life by lighting candles, sharing stories and praying.

Many at the vigil spoke about how caring Hinojosa was and how much she will be missed.

They ended the vigil with everyone singing Amazing Grace.