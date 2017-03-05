Local girls show off weightlifting skills at the Arnold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nothing beats hanging out with your best friends. But it’s better when you compete with them, and show you’re just as tough as boys.

“I know I can do more than what I lift right now right,” said Mia Stevens-Howard.

Nine-year-old Stella Burger, 11-year-old Renee Hutchins and 13-year-old Mia Stevens-Howard, representing Columbus, showed off their Olympic style weightlifting skills at the Arnold sports festival for the second year in a row.

“I feel sorry for guys that start because these girls will blow them away,” said their coach, John Dill.

“It was scary at first because, we didn’t know what to expect we don’t know what to do we are so nervous but this year it is like we got this,” said Stevens-Howard.

“You can do this any time just believe in yourself and commit,” said Hutchins

The trio are each other’s biggest supporters, but hey that’s what best-friends are for.

“Normally when I miss a lift I get really mad because I think they expect me to get it,” said Stella Burger. “Whenever I get mad about a lift, I go over to the other side of the gym and Renee always comes over to help me calm down.”

“We have each other’s back.”