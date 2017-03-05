Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen

FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. Mylan CEO Heather Bresch is defending the cost for life-saving EpiPens and is offering no suggestion that there are plans to lower prices. Bresch’s prepared testimony was released by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ahead of her Sept. 21 appearance before the panel. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio bill would allow pharmacists to offer a generic and cheaper alternative to lifesaving EpiPens.

The Blade reports the bill introduced last week by state Rep. Derek Merrin would allow substitution only with the patient’s permission. Doctors still can insist on the brand-name EpiPen.

Merrin, a Republican, says he sees the bill as a national model, “free-market solution” to the Mylan pricing issue.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals came under fire last year for gradually raising the retail price more than 400 percent to $600 for a two-pen pack.

State Sen. David Burke, a Republican and the only pharmacist in the General Assembly, says he knows of no instance where substitution of the drug, delivered through a different spring mechanism than used in the Mylan product, has caused harm.

