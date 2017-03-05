Ohio prison officer gets year in prison for carrying drugs

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio corrections officer has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to illegally carrying drugs intended for an inmate.

Warren County’s prosecutor says 23-year-old Walter Richardson was convicted Friday of conveying drugs into a detention facility, a 3rd degree felony, and drug possession, a 4th degree felony.

Ohio law mandates he serve prison time because he was an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction employee.

When he reported to work at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in August 2016, Richardson was discovered with 100 Suboxone strips in the finger of a rubber glove.

An investigation by the prisons department and Ohio State Highway Patrol determined an inmate, whom Richardson declined to name, paid Richardson $1,000 to deliver the package of drugs. He resigned and was arrested.

