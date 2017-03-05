Police: Man posed as immigration officer, scammed victims out of $70K

WSPA Staff Published:
michael-ruiz

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of posing as an immigration officer and scamming six victims of more than $70,000, according to police in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department says they joined a Homeland Security task force on human trafficking laws in late 2016, through which they received tips about possible victims of human trafficking. Their investigation based on those tips led them to Michael Ruiz.

 

Ruiz represented himself to people as an immigration officer and police officer who could help them with their legal status and get them legal documents in exchange for money, according to the report.

Officers say Ruiz was introduced to his victims through word of mouth and extorted more than $70,000 from six victims.

  • Ruiz is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond and is charged with the following offenses:
  • Trafficking 1st Offense – 4 Counts
  • Blackmail or Extortion – 4 Counts
  • Obtaining Signature or Property under False Pretenses – 4 Counts
  • Fraudulently Impersonating an Officer to Secure Property – 4 Counts
  • Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer – 1 Count
  • Financial Identity Fraud – 2 Counts
  • Alteration/Sale of Fictitious License – 1 Count
  • Conspiracy – 1 Count

Anyone who thinks Michael Ruiz may have victimized them is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or email ruizvictim@greenvillesc.gov.

