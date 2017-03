HOCKING CO., (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman involved in a crash on February 24 has died from her injuries.

The accident happened on State Route 56 around 3:30pm on Friday, Feb. 24.

18-year-old Lydia Stewart, of Carroll, was the passenger of a motorcycle involved in the two vehicle crash.

She was pronounced dead Sunday at 12:19pm.

The crash remains under investigation.