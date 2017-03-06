Athens County releases list of most-wanted fugitives

By Published:

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office released Monday a list of their most-wanted fugitives.

  • Chad Conner, wanted for felonious assault.
  • Mark McClelland, wanted for non-support.
  • Jeffrey Johnson, wanted for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Brian Ogburn, wanted for identity theft.
  • Sarah Wood, wanted for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Christopher Gates, wanted for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Alfred Robinson, wanted for tampering with evidence.
  • Kayla Wallace, wanted for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Michael Runyon, wanted for attempted felonious assault.
  • Charles Thomas, wanted for receiving stolen property.
  • Tyler Brown, wanted for receiving stolen property.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information leading to the arrest of any of these suspects. They ask that you call them at 740-593-6633.

