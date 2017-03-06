US 23 reopens north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – US Route 23 was shut down in both directions north of Chillicothe due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure started around 3pm Monday.

The road reopened shortly after 3:30pm.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center by helicopter with unspecified injuries.

