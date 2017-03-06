US 23 reopens north of Chillicothe

By Published: Updated:

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – US Route 23 was shut down in both directions north of Chillicothe due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure started around 3pm Monday.

The road reopened shortly after 3:30pm.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center by helicopter with unspecified injuries.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “US 23 reopens north of Chillicothe

  1. Road just re-opened per OSP in Ross County. It was a 2-vehicle crash. One person taken by medflight to Grant Hospital. Condition unknown.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s