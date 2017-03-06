CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – US Route 23 was shut down in both directions north of Chillicothe due to a crash Monday afternoon.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure started around 3pm Monday.
The road reopened shortly after 3:30pm.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center by helicopter with unspecified injuries.
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.
1 thought on “US 23 reopens north of Chillicothe”
Road just re-opened per OSP in Ross County. It was a 2-vehicle crash. One person taken by medflight to Grant Hospital. Condition unknown.
LikeLike