Dash camera video shows wrong-way driver speeding down 270 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard released video of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 270.

It happened on February 27. Dash camera video shows the driver fly by one patrol car, pulling into the grass median and narrowly avoiding a crash. The officer in that patrol car radioed ahead to another patrol car that the driver did not stop .

The other officer arrived soon after and found the driver and passenger switching seats.

Police said they want to remind motorists to “save lives and report drunk drivers.”

A caption at the end of the video says that the driver pleaded guilty, but did not specify to what charge.