Dash camera video shows wrong-way driver speeding down 270 in Hilliard

By Published:
(Hilliard Police)

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard released video of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 270.

It happened on February 27. Dash camera video shows the driver fly by one patrol car, pulling into the grass median and narrowly avoiding a crash. The officer in that patrol car radioed ahead to another patrol car that the driver did not stop .

The other officer arrived soon after and found the driver and passenger switching seats.

Police said they want to remind motorists to “save lives and report drunk drivers.”

A caption at the end of the video says that the driver pleaded guilty, but did not specify to what charge.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s