Elementary students aboard bus that hit guard rail on I-70

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least four students were aboard a school bus that struck a guard rail Monday in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, only minor injuries were reported. Nobody was hospitalized.

According to Columbus City Schools, the bus was carrying at least four students from Valley View Elementary.

One lane of I-70 was blocked while police work to clear the crash.

