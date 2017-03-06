Father charged after one-year-old daughter shot

This undated photo provided by Cincinnati Police shows 27-year-old Cortez Reed. Reed is facing several charges in connection with the shooting of his 1-year-old daughter
This undated photo provided by Cincinnati Police shows 27-year-old Cortez Reed. Reed is facing several charges in connection with the shooting of his 1-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – A Cincinnati man is facing charges after his 1-year-old daughter was shot Monday morning.

Cortez Reed, 27, is charged with endangering children, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence, WLWT reported.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly after 10am on Fehr Road in Cincinnati. According to police, Reed shot the girl, striking her in the upper torso.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

According to court documents, Reed tried to dispose of the gun after the shooting by putting it in a box and hiding it in the woods, WLWT reported.

Police are still looking for Reed.

