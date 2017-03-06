Father deployed overseas surprises daughters at school

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WCMH) – It has been nearly a year since two girls from North Carolina saw their father. Monday, their father came home and gave them a surprise they won’t soon forget.

Corporal Xaver Boston has been working security in Afghanistan for nearly a year. He told WXII this day has been a long time coming.

“You start to miss home. You miss the holidays and the care packages and the support and the things people send you. It makes the deployment easier,” Boston said.

Boston arrived in the US on Saturday, instead of Sunday like he was planning, surprising his wife, Amanda, WGHP reported. They then started to work on a plan to surprise their daughters. Amanda had the girls spend the weekend with Grandma while they put their plan together.

“It’s hard to tell him when he’s not here. So I just miss him,” said Xaver’s daughter, Edyn, just before her dad walked through the door of the school cafeteria.

“I’m so happy. Very happy. I don’t even know how to explain it,” Lillian Boston said as she gave her dad a big hug.

“I didn’t even know that he was coming. So I missed him so much because I didn’t think he was ever going to come ever again,” said Edyn. “Until we saw him come in the door I almost did a cry but then I was too shy to cry.”