Former Mt. Sterling Administrator sentenced to 10 years for misuse of funds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Joseph A. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from the village of Mount Sterling.

According to Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost, Johnson was indicted on 30 counts stemming from his misuse of village credit cards to purchase vehicles, automotive items and other items.

Under a plea agreement, Johnson pleaded guilty to seven felonies, including one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (a first-degree felony) and two counts each of theft in office, money laundering and tampering with records (all third-degree felonies).

“Joe Johnson used Mt. Sterling’s credit cards like a personal slush fund. The scale of his financial abuse is hard to comprehend, but it’s even more staggering when you consider the financial resources of a village,” Yost said. “Today, the people of the village can be relieved that justice has been served.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Johnson was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $724,239 and up to $43,460 to cover the costs of financial audits. Johnson forfeited his Jackson County property at 3203 Camba Road, in the city of Jackson. He also forfeited the property seized when a search warrant was executed on July 19, including a number of vehicles.