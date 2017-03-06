Little Big Shots: Sydney Allateef and Maya Aneglou’s famous poem “Still I Rise”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sydney Allateef may be small in stature but she is big in talent.

The 5-year-old kindergartner was the first to be featured on NBC4 Today’s “Little Big Shots” segment. Allateef recited Maya Aneglou’s famous poem “Still I Rise” by memory, which is no easy feat for someone that age!

Allateef has always had a love of reading and poetry according to her mother and was drawn to hat particular poem for its message and some key words, like “my sassiness”.

