Local family reacts to new travel ban

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 people were at the Ohio Statehouse celebrating International Women’s Day.

At the same time, President Donald Trump handed down his executive order on travel, which had some people at the statehouse thinking about future plans with their families overseas.

The revised version of the Trump executive order on travel does nothing for people like Amina Barhumi who have families living overseas.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a 2.0 version of the first,” said Barhumi.

She said it’s been five years since her sister-in-law saw her father, and while they were taking the proper steps to get a visa to visit the US, she received a letter cancelling her visa interview from the U.S State Department during President Trump’s first executive order on travel.

They later received an email stating there was an interview in February but that the interview “is subject to change at any time.”

Barhumi said the changes that were made are too late and already did damage to U.S citizens looking to travel to the countries affected by the travel ban.

During the first executive order, there were several people detained at airports in New York and Chicago. Barhumi doesn’t want that mix-up to happen with her and her children.

“At a time in January where we are ordinarily booking our tickets in the summer to be able to visit family, that’s something we did not do and still to this point have not done,” said Barhumi.

This executive order will not go into effect until March 16.